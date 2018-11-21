(Pixabay)

‘Bait and switch’ warning ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Competition Bureau of Canada is warning shoppers of illegal sale tactics

The Competition Bureau of Canada wants you to know about a new online advertising trend ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Nearly half of Canadians are expected to score deals this Friday and Monday, and it wants to warn them about a “bait and switch” scheme.

READ MORE: Have you started your Christmas shopping yet?

Here’s how it works: You find a great deal on an item online, such as a laptop. You then put the laptop in your shopping cart, check out and pay.

An email confirmation shows up in your inbox and everything looks good.

But then, you get another email from the retailer saying there was a mistake and they can’t honour the advertised price. So, they cancel your order and when you go back on the website, the same product is being offered at a higher price.

In some cases, the bureau said in its warning Wednesday, the bait and switch can be illegal because the store attracted you to their website under false pretenses.

“Don’t hesitate to contact the retailer’s customer service if you have questions, especially if your money is gone and there’s no product in sight,” the bureau said.

“You might only have a small window of time to flag the problem and alert your credit card provider.”

READ MORE: The newest advent calendar promises a bring a ‘high’ to your holidays

The retailer may have to honour the advertised price. Contact your local consumer protection agency to learn if those rules apply.

If you’ve been the victim of a bait and switch, report it to the Competition Bureau.

If you see this play out during your holiday shopping, the bureau recommends you:

  • Keep all emails and credit card statements to do with your purchases
  • Ensure all of the money is refunded into your account
  • Use a credit card for extra protection
  • Continue to check your statements afterwards for any odd charges
  • Check the website to see if the sale price is still being advertised at the fake sale price and report it to the Competition Bureau if so.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden
Next story
Koi-munching otter avoids trap in Vancouver Chinese garden

Just Posted

Central Okanagan school trustees ponder future of Rutland Middle School

Planning and facilities committee to weigh in on frustrating lack of progress

Kelowna RCMP look for suspects of Rutland break-in

Police are looking for two suspects after man was found with blood on his hands and face

Work on revamp Rutland Transit Exchange in Kelowna now complete

The transit exchange and extension of Shepherd Road will open Saturday says city hall

Movie-making in Kelowna

Film crews will be shooting scenes around the city for a new movie until early December

Elf the musical comes alive at the Kelowna Actors Studio

The musical begins Dec. 5

Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Trudeau government ready to legislate employees back to work after five weeks of rotating strikes

Investigation into B.C. legislature officers began in January

RCMP brought in months after former prison administrator started

Legal challenge filed over high-stakes competition to design $60B warships

The federal government had originally said it wanted a “mature design” for its new warship fleet, which was widely interpreted as meaning a vessel that has already been built and used by another navy.

‘There has to be accountability’: victims of sterilization demand action

Morningstar Mercredi says she woke up from a surgery at 14 and immediately broke down when she discovered the baby she once felt inside of her was gone.

Ottawa’s fall update features $16B competitiveness response to U.S. tax reforms

Bill Morneau had faced pressure to lower the corporate tax rate in response to major tax and regulatory reforms in the U.S.

BC Ferries sees net earnings of $90M in second quarter

Net earnings are down as a result of lowering fares, adding more sailings to meet customer demand according to report

10 years for B.C. man who killed girlfriend with hammer, burned her body

Ryan Armstrong claimed in Chilliwack court to victim’s family the drug-addled crime was an accident

Koi-munching otter avoids trap in Vancouver Chinese garden

Park staff have set up a trap with chicken and smeared a mat with fish oil, so far to no avail

Lower Mainland suspect identified in fatal northern B.C. hit and run

Suspect and seven other individuals believed involved located on Haida Gwaii

Most Read