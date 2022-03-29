Avalanche closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

An assessment is currently in progress

Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden due to an avalanche.

According to DriveBC, there is a high avalanche risk on the 142.5 km stretch of road between the two communities.

An assessment is currently in progress.

No detour available.

DriveBC is expected to provide an update at 5:00 p.m. (PDT).

