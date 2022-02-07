American man dies in fatal skiing incident near Revelstoke

The incident occured at Mount Ernest southeast of Revelstoke on Jan. 28

A U.S. resident died following a fatal skiing incident that occurred in the mountains southeast of Revelstoke.

According to the Revelstoke RCMP, officers were advised of an incident involving a skier on Mount Ernest in the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 28.

The skier, a man from America said to be in his 60’s, was injured while skiing back country terrain with CMH Revelstoke.

Following the incident, the man was transported directly to Queen Victoria Hospital via helicopter where he was later pronounced deceased.

The BC Coroners Service was notified of the incident and is investigating the death. As the investigation remains open, the Coroners Service is unable to provide additional information at this point.

“This was a tragic accident and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the individual involved,” said CMH Revelstoke in response to the incident.

