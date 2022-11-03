The Ford F150 being driven dangerously by the man from Alberta. (BCRCMP)

The Ford F150 being driven dangerously by the man from Alberta. (BCRCMP)

Alberta man arrested following ‘drunken joyride’ from Kamloops to Golden

The man, driving a Ford F150, was speeding, passing illegally, and tailgating dangerously

An Alberta man faces charges after a “reckless and dangerous” three-hour joyride from the North Okanagan to the Columbia Mountains.

On the morning of Oct. 28, the Kamloops RCMP were alerted to a Ford F-150 driving erratically on Highway 1. The vehicle, carrying an Alberta licence plate, was headed eastbound.

Reports came into police of the same vehicle speeding, passing illegally, and tailgating dangerously.

Police set up a roadblock at Quartz Creek, 42 km west of Golden, and managed to stop the vehicle with help from their Emergency Response Team.

The driver was “uncooperative” upon being stopped and arrested, and police determined he was well over the legal limit of alcohol in his body at the time.

The Alberta man faces multiple charges following the incident, and was served a 90-day driving prohibition. His vehicle was seized.

“This kind of driving behaviour is simply unacceptable,” said Sgt. Brad Matchett, the NCO in charge of the BC Highway Patrol – Golden unit. “In addition to the risk posed to police attempting to stop this driver, he put so many other people’s lives at risk.”

The BC Highway Patrol is asking anyone who may have witnessed or captured this vehicle on video to contact them at (250)344-4002.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning for Coquihalla, Connector and Hwy 3

READ MORE: Tourism Revelstoke’s campaign worked to foster regenerative tourism

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GoldenKamloopsRevelstokeSicamous

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘I’m a work in progress’: Pamela Anderson on restoring her B.C. home and herself
Next story
Gulf Islands resident auctioning off a ‘lifetime collection’ of musical instruments

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (Capital News file photo)
New Kelowna city council to be sworn-in Nov. 7

Kelowna Karate and Fitness Owner and Head Instructor and adult male division winner Paul Atkin, junior female division winner Kaela Linsdell, and junior male division winner Tyson Cragg (left to right) won eight of the 34 gold medals the group of athletes brought home (Photo - Kelowna Karate and Fitness)
Kelowna Karate and Fitness dominates dojo at Western Canadian Championships

Century 21 realtors came together for a poker tournament to help send kids to camp. (Submitted)
Plenty raised for Easter Seals Camp Winfield

Taxi drivers protesting Uber coming to Kelowna (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
‘It’s going to kill the whole taxi industry’: Protest at Uber hiring fair in Kelowna