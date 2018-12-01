Winter street market lights up downtown Kelowna

The 2018 winter street market at Stuart Park brightened downtown Kelowna with lights and music Saturday night.

Live music, street food and vendors, the Stuart Park ice rink, and Santa Clause were all festivities that families could enjoy on the cold evening of Dec. 1.

Friends Suzanne, Diane, Lee and John were sitting by the fire enjoying some adult beverages.

“Its a good vibe. Its a good energy. They’ve put together something special here,” Lee said while the friends laughed about needing more drinks.

Everything from mini donuts to beer and cider from local shops. The ice rink was nearly packed to the brim with both skilled skaters and skilled “fallers.” While the music echoed throughout the park, the sounds of the holidays: joyous yells, bells, laughter, and parents shouting graced Kelowna’s waterfront.

Fun, friends, and fire at the market. Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News
Suzanne, Diana, Lee, and John take a quick pause for the camera. Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News
Mini donuts line up was large, and for good reason! Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News
The lit trees shine on the skaters at Stuart Park. Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News
Skaters and on-lookers enjoy the night. Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News
