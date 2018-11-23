Andy Bronson/The Herald Carly Graham and Kathryn Kramer, right, take a photo together in a arch of lights at The Lights of Christmas at Warm Beach on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015 in Stanwood, Wa. Local:LightsofXmas Shot on: 12/17/15

West Kelowna to light up the night with holiday cheer

Here is your guide to light ups in West Kelowna

It’s that time of the year again, as the temperature drops all we want to do is snuggle up with a special holiday coffee or a glass of red wine, but West Kelowna has a few things to tempt you to leave hibernation this winter.

The annual Light-Ups around town are sure to put a smile on you and your loved ones faces as the festive lights bring Christmas cheer to the city.

For its fourth annual City of West Kelowna Light-Up Friday, Dec. 7, on Brown Road is Westbank, those in attendance will be greeted with free hot drinks, activity stations for the whole family, a bazaar, live music and even a visit from Santa Claus himself. To warm up the evening, Our Lady of Loudres Children’s Choir, and at 6 p.m. Brown Road will come alive with lights followed by a live performance at 7 p.m. by Celtic band Cod Gone Wild.

At Gellatly Nut Farm on Dec. 15 and 16 at 4 p.m. the Winter Magic! light display returns as the best place to take a holiday selfie in West Kelowna. Warm yourself by the fire to the sound of carolers and take a tour of the heritage house with the whole family.

For those who can’t wait to celebrate the holidays, visit Quails Gate Winery for its Sugar Plum Fair. The festive afternoon affair begins at 11 a.m. and welcoming families to a winter market with more than 25 local artisans and a special treat of a 15 per cent discount in the wine shop. Quails Gate will also be taking donations on behalf of the Central Okanagan Community Foodbank, Inn from the Cold and toys for Kelowna Santas.

