Vernon author’s fourth novel receives acclaim

James Osborne will be at Bookland Dec. 8 with Secret Shepherd

James Shepherd is the author of Secret Shepherd, for which a book signing will be held at Vernon’s Bookland Dec. 8. (Photo submitted)

A prominent New York editor and publisher has offered high praise for the latest novel by a bestselling Vernon author.

James Osborne’s newly released novel, Secret Shepherd, was described by Lois W. Stern as “a magnificent story of love and hope prevailing in a world under siege.”

“I’m in awe,” Osborne said. “Stern is one of the most respected editors I’ve met in my writing career. She enjoys a well-earned reputation for achievements like her Tales2Inspire series of anthologies that have attracted international acclaim.”

Osborne said his new book was written both as a suspense-filled mystery and a compassionate look into good works being done around the world amidst daunting opposition.

“Yes, that’s the delicious conundrum of the novel,” he said. “And that’s what made it such a delight to research and to write.”

Secret Shepherd is his fourth book and the sequel to an earlier book The Maidstone Conspiracy. The earlier novel won an award for best mystery novel of 2017 in an international competition sponsored by McGrath House of London, United Kingdom. Osborne added that he is now at work on the third book in the Maidstone Series.

His debut novel, The Ultimate Threat, was ranked a bestseller twice by Amazon books. When asked about the rankings, Osborne chuckled and said, “Those rankings were welcome; for a brief time it was even listed between two of Tom Clancy’s reissued novels. That’s pretty heady company for anyone.”

Osborne said that his publisher, Solstice Publishing Inc., in Farmington, Missouri, is planning to release an updated second edition of The Ultimate Threat, most likely early next year.

Osborne will participate in a book signing for Secret Shepherd at Bookland Vernon on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m.

