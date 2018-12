Last night’s sunset was something to savour.

So we asked our readers to post their best photo of the crimson sky for a chance to win a gift card to Earls On Top in Downtown Kelowna.

Congratulations, Barbara Sanders. You have won!

Scroll through some of our favourite submissions.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.