Colin Van Loon, Southern Alberta Piikani film maker and STORYHIVE alumni is applying again with Starboy, the origin story to a series he wants to create, Starman photo: contributed

STORYHIVE looks for Indigenous storytellers in Kelowna

Colin Van Loon, STORYHIVE alumni shares why he is applying again

STORYHIVE has launched its first Indigenous Storyteller Edition as part of a commitment to invest in the careers of Indigenous creators and help drive real social change in Western Canada’s production industry.

Alumni, Colin Van Loon will be apply again after previously completing a music video with hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids with the help of STORYHIVE. This time with Starboy— an origin story to the Starman series he hopes to create, who he describes as Indigenous Superman a traditional Blackfoot story that he has adapted to a modern context.

“When a person is not Indigenous, they might make a film from their inspiration. Usually when an Indigenous person is making a film they are also carrying their community on their back and as part of their inspiration. We have always had to fight colonial narratives and I think Indigenous creators need to make counter culture films. Things that counter the colonial narrative is a lot to unpack,” said Van Loon.

RELATED: Film focuses on Kal Lake threat

Van Loon hopes to inspire other Indigenous film makers to continue the conversation about representation flowing and create pathways for each other. From his perspective he says that the North American film community is interested in the narratives that Indigenous film makers have to offer.

“In terms of unpacking all of the information and these things like institutional racism, that has been very well packed by academia. When you are making a film you can’t be that didactic,” said Van Loon. “But when you bring people into a scenario there is something that is very clear… They see it for themselves without having to use a lot of dialogue. Some images just say everything in a very eloquent and succinct way.”

RELATED: Vernon teen wins Best Film in Kelowna HorrorFest

STORYHIVE is looking to support 20 Indigenous-led-screen-based projects with each recipient receiving $20,000 in production funding, as well as, mentorship and training. Creative BC will also offer British Columbia based projects with up to $5,000 in top-up funding. The 20 successful projects will be selected by an all-Indigenous jury.

Kelowna creators are being asked to submit their short film idea which can include a comedy, drama, animation, web series pilot or documentary between three to 10 minutes long. Creators who are at the beginning of their career, as well as, more established creators are all welcome to apply for this edition and bring their passion project to life.

The Indigenous Storyteller Edition submissions will be open for applications until Dec. 4.

To apply visit www.storyhive.com

Previous story
VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans
Next story
Making jokes from Hollywood to Lake Country

Just Posted

Kelowna Rockets aim to start win streak in return to home ice

The Rockets are coming off a 6 game road trip, and face the Regina Pats Wednesday night

The Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra returns with winter concert

The performance will include a tribute to Amanda Todd

CONTEST: New year, new you

KimXO has partnered with Black Press Media and Third Space for a brand new contest

Engineering One Design competition showcase to feature life-saving projects

UBC Okanagan engineering students were tasked with designing a safer donation bin

Canada Post strikes continue in Kelowna

CUPW workers are in negotiation according to Canada Post

VIDEO: B.C. legislature clerk, sergeant at arms suspended for criminal investigation

Clerk of the House Craig James, Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz on administrative leave

Police aim to prevent retaliation after Hells Angel found dead under B.C. bridge

IHIT confirms Chad Wilson, 43, was the victim of a ‘targeted’ homicide

Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

Staff say the otter has eaten at least five fish

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

B.C. lumber mills struggle with shortage of logs, price slump

Signs of recovery after U.S. market swings, industry executive says

25% of Canadians still won’t say they use pot, survey says

Statistics Canada poll says Canadians on average were 18.9 years old when they first tried pot.

Canucks’ 50/50 jackpot expected to surpass $1 million

The guaranteed prize for one lucky winner will be $500,000 minimum when Vancouver hosts LA Nov 27

The latest advent calendar trend: Holiday cannabis

A Canadian company is giving people from coast to coast a new way to celebrate the Christmas countdown.

B.C. woman allegedly threatens to rip out intestines of American man

A Kamloops-area woman is accused of harassing and threatening to disembowel an American man

Most Read