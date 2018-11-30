Soprano Elizabeth Trip in concert Friday

Soprano Elizabeth Tribe and special guests are performing in support of school breakfast program

Soprano Elizabeth Tribe will be performing in concert Friday, Nov. 30 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door. Submitted photo

A Merry Little Christmas Concert is scheduled for tonight (Friday) at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with a wine and cheese reception to follow.

Soprano Elizabeth Tribe will be the featured performer, accompanied by Dennis Nordlund with special guest Pat Proudfoot.

Partial proceeds from the evening will go to the Parkway Elementary School breakfast program.

Tickets are $20 and are available at the door. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

