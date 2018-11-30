Soprano Elizabeth Trip in concert Friday

A Merry Little Christmas Concert is scheduled for tonight (Friday) at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with a wine and cheese reception to follow.
Soprano Elizabeth Tribe will be the featured performer, accompanied by Dennis Nordlund with special guest Pat Proudfoot.
Partial proceeds from the evening will go to the Parkway Elementary School breakfast program.
Tickets are $20 and are available at the door. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
