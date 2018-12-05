SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

What’s on your wish list this holiday season? We have a long list of goodies from local vendors on our wish list!

The holidays are a great time to shop local and support the community.

In the spirit of the season, Kelowna Capital News is giving away a $500 prize pack of goodies from local vendors. Treat yourself or someone on your Christmas list with these great items!

One lucky winner will take home the following prizes:

  • Treat yourself with a $50 gift card to Spa at the Cove and relax into a nice massage, a facial or a set of gel nails.
  • Spruce up your home with a $50 gift card to Furniture Heaven, where you can find a great selection of furniture and decor.
  • Keep your vehicle in tip top shape with a regular oil change and a service wash from Elite Auto Centre.
  • Try your hand at some simulator sports, such as lacrosse and golf, with a $50 gift card to Simplex Sportszone.
  • Put a $50 gift card to Smooth Effects Kelowna towards services, such as laser hair removal or teeth whitening, or check out their product offerings.
  • Stock up on the tools and gadgets you need from Lee Valley Tools with a $50 gift card.
  • You can never have too many shoes. The $50 gift card to Strut Footwear will help in adding another pair of great shoes to your closet.

Also included in the prize pack is $150 worth of gift cards for good eats, liquor and gas.

Contest runs until noon on December 20th. One winner will be randomly chosen to receive the prize pack, worth $500.

Click here to enter the contest.

