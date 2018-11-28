Post-Modern Connection bring their culture to the forefront of their music

With members hailing from different parts of the world, Post-Modern Connection converges in Kelowna to blend its cultures into a distinct sound.

Tega Ovie, from Nigeria, Georges Nasrallah from Lebanon, Steven Lin from Taiwan and Aaron Gordon from Canada let their different cultural backgrounds pour through their songs.

“Culture is huge. How do I show people more of our culture and where we are coming from in a digestible and easy way for them to understand…We use cultural references and aspects to share a different perspective,” said Ovie.

Foraging their own sound and genre, the musicians fuse indie-soul and indie-jazz progressions with a little bit of an R&B, rock-n-roll edge that makes them stand out of the crowd.

“There is a lot of rock here (in Kelowna) and a lot of folk, but not a lot of indie, soul or pop with a kind of psychedelic thing to it,” said Ovie. “Kelowna seems to be split between rock and folk, we tend to combine those elements and everything else.”

Nasrallah, along with Ovie, take the reigns when it comes to writing the songs, and the band comes together to put their lyrics to music.

Pulling from his own experiences, revealing himself slowly line by line, Ovie finds he needs to be alone to craft a perfect song. In solitude he said he can appreciate the silence and appreciate what he has accomplished in life so far and what he hopes to accomplish.

“I am inspired by my day-to-day life and I find that we have a story to tell. Me being from Nigeria and all of us from different parts of the world, I think we have interesting things to say about the world.”

Frequenting local haunts such as Fernando’s Pub, will always hold a special place in the band’s heart as it has taken the stage several times since forming in March 2017.

Since they started playing together, Ovie says he and his band mates have always felt they can go the distance and play professionally one day.

The band is currently working on their first EP that will be released in Spring next year and have released their debut single, Lost in Talk and will be releasing another single Friday, Nov. 30.

