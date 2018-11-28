PREPARING FOR THE WEEKEND Elaine Watts sets up the display at the Summerland Arts Centre in preparation of Season’s Sparkles. The arts and crafts sale is just one of many events taking place in Summerland this weekend. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Plenty of activity in Summerland this weekend

Festival of Lights, Season’s Sparkles, pancake breakfast and Christmas Bazaar all on the schedule

There’s plenty of activity in Summerland this weekend with 31st annual Summerland Festival of Lights and other events.

The Festival of Lights will be held in downtown Summerland on Friday, Nov. 30, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Organizers estimate more than 8,000 people attend this annual event.

The Santa Claus procession through Main Street and Victoria Road North begins at 5 p.m. The lights downtown will be turned on at 7 p.m. and a giant holiday tree in Memorial Park will be lit up at the same time.

Throughout the evening, bands will perform from the Remax Orchard Country Mainstage.

A fireworks display, courtesy of the Summerland Credit Union, will be held at 7 p.m.

In addition, the Summerland Arts Centre will hold Season’s Sparkles beginning at 5 p.m. This event features many unique handcrafted gifts.

On Saturday morning, the Summerland Fire Department will hold its Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens breakfast at Second Home Cafe and Grill.

The event runs from 8 to 11 a.m. and features a breakfast of pancakes, sausage and scrambled eggs, coffee and juice. Pastries from True Grain Bread will be available as well. Admission is by donation.

The Holy Child Catholic Church will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Previous story
Cooler temperatures on the way for B.C. Interior

Just Posted

RCMP return to Cram the Cruiser

The fundraiser will take place at local Save-On-Foods in Lake Country and Kelowna Dec. 1

Kelowna city workers prepare for Christmas Light Up

Workers put together a tree, prepared the skating rink and more Wednesday

UPDATE: West Kelowna man wins Canucks 50/50 prize: “I can’t believe this”

Gordon Schimpf has reportedly won the prize of just over $700,000

Phillip recognized with honorary degree

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip was awarded an honorary degree from the University of British Columbia

Kelowna November Project gets community day

The free exercise group now has a day dedicated to the project, Nov. 28

Cooler temperatures on the way for B.C. Interior

Environment Canada is forecasting a cooler next few days

Jeopardy responds to William Shatner tweet about word invented by B.C. 6-year-old

Jeopardy questions from Nov. 20 spur Twitter support for levidrome

Spirit of welcoming unveiled at Okanagan nordic centre

The official unveiling of the dual language signs at Nickel Plate Nordic Centre.

‘World’s Most Extreme Grandpa’ hails from Trail, B.C.

John Carter featured on YouTube; video nears 50,000 views shortly after release

Non-profits, local governments invited to replace Greyhound

Eight B.C. highways still have no bus service offers

BC RCMP spokesman’s boss denies calling him redundant, coroner’s inquest hears

Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre’s death was linked to Robert Dziekanski’s death at YVR in 2007

B.C. gangster Jarrod Bacon’s stay in halfway house extended by six months

National parole board concerned about his risk to the community

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip recognized with honorary degree

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip was awarded an honorary degree from the University of British Columbia

B.C. greenhouses face steep heating bills after pipeline explosion

Costs skyrocketed after the blast choked off natural gas supplies.

Most Read