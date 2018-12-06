A special musical treat awaited a packed house at the Cleland Theatre Saturday with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and special guests for the Ringing in the Season concert. Mark Brett/Western News

Okanagan Symphony celebrates the holidays with special show

Yuletide Tales will travel the Okanagan

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the holidays with Yuletide Tales.

Join all the “Whos down in Whoville” for this heartwarming show that brings classic holiday stories to life.

Canadian baritone, Garry Gable will sing and narrate A Child’s Christmas in Wales and The Grinch, backed up by the Okanagan Symphony Youth Chorus.

RELATED: Symphony giants launch 59th Okanagan Symphony Orchestra season

Bring the whole family to experience the wonder, delight and discovery of these well-loved Yuletide tales.

The show takes place Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre. Dec. 20 in Vernon at 7 p.m. and in Penticton Dec. 22 at 2 p.m.

To buy tickets visit okanagansymphony.com

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dick Cheney biopic ‘Vice’ tops Golden Globes nominations
Next story
Culinary championships tickets available

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP recover suspected stolen property

A search warrant aided police in recovering the property

Lived experience crucial for Kelowna’s Journey Home

The task force works with people who have been homeless to ensure strategy is effective

Rockets acquire new forward in trade

Alex Swetlikoff was acquired on Thursday

Investigation justifies shooting of homeless man by Kelowna RCMP officer

Incident won’t be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges

Culinary championships tickets available

The grand finale will feature Bill Henderson and Chilliwack

Vote for the winner in the 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year Awards

Winner gets a $2,000 London Drugs gift card and a three-day photography workshop with professional nature photographer

Speaker of B.C. legislature threatens to resign, calls situation a ‘circus’

Darryl Plecas he’ll resign if financial audits being done don’t result in outrage from the public and taxpayers.

B.C. pair sought in connection to home invasion, bombs, drugs and weapons

Cameron Cole and Charles Patrick of Kamloops have been charged, but remain at large

Mall security guard honoured for saving B.C. woman’s life

Pamela Morgan collapsed in Semiahmoo Shopping Centre and Cameron Hubley was there to help

B.C. businesses concerned over potential economic loss if whale habitat extended

Marine-based tourism generates more than $1.2 billion to B.C.’s economy each year

First Nations chiefs boo Scheer for not saying how he’s different from Harper

A First Nations chief said First Nations people have not had positive relationships with Conservative governments

B.C. family airlifted to Vancouver due to carbon monoxide exposure

All members were in stable condition before being transported

Holiday secret revealed: Why you only get eggnog at this time of the year

Canadians drank almost eight million litres of eggnog in 2016

B.C. fisherman seen in vessel spinning in circles arrested for alleged drunk boating

RCMP said the boat operator was ‘grossly impaired and an open container of liquor was located nearby’

Most Read