Kelowna November Project gets community day

The Kelowna November Project has an official community day.
The free fitness group had Nov. 28 as an Official Community Project Community Day, according to the group’s Instagram page.
🗓TODAY: OFFICIAL NOVEMBER PROJECT COMMUNITY DAY IN THIS GREAT CITY OF KELOWNA IN THE BEAUTIFUL PROVINCE OF BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, THE WORLD 🌎 🗺 HUGE shoutout + thank you’s: to @canflymike for the epic lake surprise, to @newcountry1007 for joining us on location and to @caseyclarke for sharing NP with the radio world. BIG fist bumps to @colin_basran for believing in what we’re up to (and finally joining us!) and MOST IMPORTANTLY to every one of you who showed up this morning to CELEBRATE! This is special for us who show up to lead every Wednesday morning and it’s even MORE special for YOU humans who wake up and MOVE before your day starts🌅 Whether you were with us this morning or with us when we started this crazy thing at the base of Knox Mtn., you’re one of us and WE FKN LOVE YOU ✊🏼❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 #justshowup
November Project is a free fitness movement that started in Boston as a way to stay in shape during cold New England months. Now present in multiple cities around the world, the movement is using a simple sense of accountability (verbal) to motivate and encourage people of all ages, shapes, sizes and fitness levels to get out of their beds and get moving, according to the project’s website.
