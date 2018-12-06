Kelowna Kiwanis Festival looks for registrations

Adudicator Fabiana KIatz delivers her observations to the young competitors in one of the voice disciplines Saturday during the 92nd annual Kiwnanis Music Festival at Penticton United Church. Mark Brett/Western News

The Kelowna Kiwanis Festival is a dance, voice and music event open to amateur performing artists that will run during March and April 2019, with a Gala Concert at the end of May.

Building on the success of the 2018 Festival with affordable registration fees and no fee increases over last year. Register online between Dec. 1, 2018 and Jan. 15, 2019 at KelownaKiwanisFestival.com

Festival participation includes performance reviews by professional adjudicators from across Canada, opportunities for awards and scholarships, and the chance to represent Kelowna at provincials. Eleven highly acclaimed professionals are confirmed to adjudicate performances at the 2019 festival and a list of them is attached.

One exciting new adjudicator is Anna Jacyszyn who will be reviewing performances in the popular voice category. She is an award-winning jazz singer who has travelled extensively throughout England, Europe and Asia touring with various musicians. Jacyszyn grew up in Kelowna and has returned to live here, often performing at the Jazz Café she founded, in a variety of musical acts, and in her new-found interest: musical theatre.

Providing young talent with useful feedback that helps improve their confidence and voice is Jacyszyn’s goal as a Festival adjudicator.

RELATED: Caroling for a cause in Kelowna

“When I was young, I never really knew what to do with my talent. Now, I have the knowledge and experience of being in this business on so many levels. I feel I can give young talent honest answers of encouragement, while still being truthful,” Jacyszyn said.

Another stellar professional coming from Toronto to adjudicate the woodwinds category is Dr. Kornel Wolak, Assistant Professor of clarinet at Queen’s University. He’s also a touring soloist and clinician involved in research that links clarinet playing and speech pathology and the founder of Music Mind Inc., an initiative that creates music education programs for schools and communities.

RELATED: Denim on the Diamond returns to Kelowna

“I’m excited to see what’s going on in the Okanagan’s woodwinds community,” said Wolak. “There’s always so much to learn at festivals like this for participants and adjudicators too,”Jacyszyn said.

Lucy Benwell, executive director of the Kelowna Community Music School, says securing Wolak as a festival adjudicator is a huge win for the Okanagan woodwinds community.

“I’m thrilled to have a dedicated woodwinds adjudicator of Kornel’s calibre at the festival this year along with a full day to focus on this important music category,” said Benwell.

Last year’s festival provided thousands in awards and hosted over 3,000 participants, 5,000 audience members, and 1,000 volunteer hours.

The festival will take place throughout April and May.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.