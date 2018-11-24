Festival of Trees returns to Mission Hill Winery

The holiday spectacle is open until Jan. 4.

This holiday season, Mission Hill Winery will once again transform into an enchanted forest of brilliantly decorated trees highlighting the wonderful fragrances and magnificent colours of the season.

RELATED: Tree of Hope lights up for another year in Kelowna

According to Tourism Kelowna, local residents and guests in the region are invited to visit the winery to view the holiday display and make a donation to vote for favourite trees. This year, Mission Hill hopes to raise $50,000, with funds going directly to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

All tasting fees during the ‘Festival of Trees’ will also be donated to the foundation.

