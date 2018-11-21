Nathan Flavel (Buddy) and Santa Photo Credit Mina Moon Studios and Cortnee Chulo

Elf the musical comes alive at the Kelowna Actors Studio

The musical begins Dec. 5

One of the most beloved holiday movies in recent years will be live on the Kelowna Actors Studio stage.

Elf, The Musical is the uproarious tale of Buddy, who as a child, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole where he is raised among elves. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to question where he came from. With Santa’s blessing, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. By spreading his unfailing holiday cheer, Buddy helps bring people together, and finds the human family he never knew he had.

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit film written by David Berenbaum, Elf features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin , with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin.

The production features direction by Dawn Ewen, music direction by Spencer Bach and choreography by Jennifer Davies.

The musical will feature Nate Flavel as Buddy, Ron Green as Santa, Kirk Holland as a store manager, Delphine Litke as Emily, Megan Delowsky as Jovie, Caden Hergott and Joseph Diemand as Michael, Susan Skinner as Deb, Mark Sorestad as Walter and Lindsey Fraser as Mr. Greenway.

The cast also includes Janice Sorestad, Ryan Grenier, Jerome Laroche, Deslyn Bach, Mikayla Miyashita, Gracelynn Sali, Madeleine Molgat, Morgan Hergott, Rowyn Grenier, Victor De Feo, Timothy Harder, Matthew McLaughlin and Cayle Cronquist.

The holiday musical premiers Dec. 5 and runs until Dec, 23 tickets are now on sale at kelownatickets.com

