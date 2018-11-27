photo: contributed

Dirty Catfish Brass Band bring the party to Kelowna

The New Orleans inspired band will play Nov. 28

Dirty Catfish Brass Band will bring their big sound to Kelowna for an evening of New Orleans inspired music.

With five horns across the front and a three piece rhythm section in the back, the eight Winnipeggers look to get their audience on its feet, and having a good time. This tour they are missing one member said Kyle Wedlake, tenor saxophone. Because they are such a big band they have a core group that always play shows and then they have members that join in when they can. This show they will be playing with eight musicians whereas they usually have nine.

“A lot us us are (university) trained and studied jazz,” said Wedlake. “We have dedicated a long time to our craft. In rehearsals and writing music we know some ways to get through it quicker.”

“We are presenting a pretty high level of musicianship but not with ego”

After being together for seven years, the live entertainers have become part of their city’s thriving music community.

“We are starting to be known to hold a special place in Winnipeg’s heart…It’s all acoustic instruments so we can be anywhere, so we do a lot of street performing,” said Wedlake. “People can see right from the beginning that we have so much fun and there is a unique level of fun on stage.”

Being part of the community is important to the band, and the traditions in New Orleans that their music is influenced by.

“We are more than just a band, for us personally there is a certain community. In the South there are social and pleasure clubs where people hang out and have fun and share in the community. The music itself is about joy and movement,” said Wedlake.

The Dirty Catfish Brass Band will bring the party to Kelowna Nov. 28 at Fernando’s Pub.

