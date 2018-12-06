Culinary championships tickets available

The grand finale will feature Bill Henderson and Chilliwack

This will be the 9th year the prestigious finale is held in Kelowna, and it sells out every year.

Be there as 11 gold medal-winning chefs from each of the Great Kitchen Party regional competitions across Canada compete. Three challenging events, equally thrilling, equally gruelling.

It is the ultimate cooking showdown to crown Canada’s best chef for 2019.

Come celebrate Canadian excellence in food, wine, beer and entertainment while providing young Canadians the opportunity to be extraordinary through sport, music and food.

Beneficiaries supported are B2ten, MusiCounts and Community Food Centres Canada.

Choose from the three event package, the Friday Mystery Wine Pairing Competition or the Saturday Grand Finale featuring musical entertainment by Bill Henderson and Chilliwack.

