Corey Hart comes to Kelowna

Tickets go on sale Dec. 7

photo:contributed

Canadian musical icon, Corey Hart has announced the details of his first major arena tour across Canada since 1986. Produced by Live Nation, The Never Surrender Tour kicks off in St. Johns, NL on May 31 on Corey’s Birthday and will follow the May 3, 2019 release of Hart’s new record Dreaming Time Again. Special guests to be announced soon.

Tickets for The Never Surrender Tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.com. Fans can visit Corey Hart’s Facebook page for exclusive presale details www.facebook.com/coreyhartofficial. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 12 p.m. local time through Thursday, Dec. 6 at 10 p.m..

Each ticket purchased for the Never Surrender tour comes with a digital copy of Corey’s new EP when it’s released May 3, 2019.

RELATED:Rock the Lake line-up announced

Dreaming Time Again, Hart’s first studio collection of songs in over 20 years was produced by the legendary Bob Ezrin and will feature the title track and first official single which will be available Jan. 14, 2019.

As prelude to the official single’s release, Corey Hart has launched the seasonal track “Another December” which will be included on the EP. The video for Another December is available now. The 5 song EP also includes the up tempo rocker First Rodeo featuring Jim Cuddy on vocals. Fans can stream/download Another December here.

Having sold over 16 million records worldwide by amassing nine consecutive US Billboard Top 40 Hits and scoring an impressive 31 top 40 singles in his native Canada, Hart is a Grammy nominated ASCAP, multiple JUNO and Quebec ADISQ award winner, and was inducted into Canada’s prestigious Walk Of Fame in 2016.

His brooding good looks and James Dean persona became larger than life during the 80s – where he was regularly mobbed by frenzied fan adulation.

RELATED: Kinky Boots musical coming to Kelowna

Hart’s iconic debut single, Sunglasses At Night was an international sensation propelling the young musician to the summit of the pop world.

The video became a staple on MTV during the summer of 1984 and claimed the first ever Juno awarded in the Video Of The Year category that same year. His sophomore album Boy In The Box achieved Diamond status certification faster than any other Canadian artist in history by spawning four hit singles lead by his classic anthem Never Surrender which spent nine weeks at number one in Canada, winning Single of the Year at the Juno Awards in 1985.

Hart has performed in arenas from Montreal to Manila – from Tokyo to Toronto where he sold out the 25,000 capacity CNE Grandstand in 1985.

Hart will perform in Kelowna at Prospera Place, June 22.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rock the Lake line-up announced

Just Posted

Former Okanagan woman receives Rhodes Scholarship

Linda Worden is one of 11 Canadians to receive the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship

Ebus confirms stop in West Kelowna

The stop will be in effect Dec. 3

Corey Hart comes to Kelowna

Tickets go on sale Dec. 7

Lake Country looking to be home of first legal pot shop in Okanagan

Licenced store selling recreational cannabis could be open in district by Christmas

UBC Okanagan to host discussion about Nobel Prize winners

Learn about the world-changing discoveries and achievements Dec. 10

VIDEO: Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

Victimization of sex workers by police ‘not irregular,’ B.C. advocacy group says

Peers Victoria Resource Society said less than five per cent of workers will report abuse to police

Precedent setting, province commits $231M to build homes for Indigenous families

Work already underway on some of the 1,143 homes in 26 communities

Inquest jury makes five recommendations into B.C. RCMP spokesman’s death

All five recommendations into Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre’s death involve mental health

Two girls forced to cover up with jerseys at B.C. elementary school

Parents at the South Surrey school are questioning actions taken by staff, which included a ‘discussion’ about appropriate dress code

Government staff try to give answers to Shuswap community hit by floods

Residents may require permits for flood prevention work, financial assistance not widely received

Municipal flag ranking project sparks controversy in Tofino

Artist Roy Henry Vickers claims he never gave district permission to use the image.

Deck the halls, not your head: How to safely use a ladder

WorkSafeBC has plenty of tips when decorating your home for the holidays

Dog banned from B.C. dog park for ‘excessive’ barking, running

John Levesque, 67, and his dog Cameron, were banned from the Uplands Dog Off-leash Park in Langley.

Most Read