Corey Hart comes to Kelowna

Canadian musical icon, Corey Hart has announced the details of his first major arena tour across Canada since 1986. Produced by Live Nation, The Never Surrender Tour kicks off in St. Johns, NL on May 31 on Corey’s Birthday and will follow the May 3, 2019 release of Hart’s new record Dreaming Time Again. Special guests to be announced soon.

Tickets for The Never Surrender Tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.com. Fans can visit Corey Hart’s Facebook page for exclusive presale details www.facebook.com/coreyhartofficial. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 12 p.m. local time through Thursday, Dec. 6 at 10 p.m..

Each ticket purchased for the Never Surrender tour comes with a digital copy of Corey’s new EP when it’s released May 3, 2019.

Dreaming Time Again, Hart’s first studio collection of songs in over 20 years was produced by the legendary Bob Ezrin and will feature the title track and first official single which will be available Jan. 14, 2019.

As prelude to the official single’s release, Corey Hart has launched the seasonal track “Another December” which will be included on the EP. The video for Another December is available now. The 5 song EP also includes the up tempo rocker First Rodeo featuring Jim Cuddy on vocals. Fans can stream/download Another December here.

Having sold over 16 million records worldwide by amassing nine consecutive US Billboard Top 40 Hits and scoring an impressive 31 top 40 singles in his native Canada, Hart is a Grammy nominated ASCAP, multiple JUNO and Quebec ADISQ award winner, and was inducted into Canada’s prestigious Walk Of Fame in 2016.

His brooding good looks and James Dean persona became larger than life during the 80s – where he was regularly mobbed by frenzied fan adulation.

Hart’s iconic debut single, Sunglasses At Night was an international sensation propelling the young musician to the summit of the pop world.

The video became a staple on MTV during the summer of 1984 and claimed the first ever Juno awarded in the Video Of The Year category that same year. His sophomore album Boy In The Box achieved Diamond status certification faster than any other Canadian artist in history by spawning four hit singles lead by his classic anthem Never Surrender which spent nine weeks at number one in Canada, winning Single of the Year at the Juno Awards in 1985.

Hart has performed in arenas from Montreal to Manila – from Tokyo to Toronto where he sold out the 25,000 capacity CNE Grandstand in 1985.

Hart will perform in Kelowna at Prospera Place, June 22.

