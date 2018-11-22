Cod Gone Wild launches Christmas album with a tour

Cod Gone Wild will be releasing its Christmas album The Neighbourhood Rounds, this November.

They will be performing the show in Kelowna on Dec. 9 and 10 at the Cache Lounge. The Sunday show is almost sold out, with only a few tickets remaining, so a second show was added for the Monday evening.

Based out of B.C.’s Okanagan Valley since 2009, when lead singer/multi- instrumentalist Andrew Mercer, transplanted from Newfoundland, the Cods are recognized as one of Canada’s top Celtic acts. With him Mercer brought his passion for Newfoundland, the rich culture and the deeply rooted music he grew up with. Joining Mercer are musicians Susan Aylard on the fiddle, Sean Bray, electric guitar, Martyn Jones on bass, and drummer David Mihal.

The Cods are coming off a busy year already after the release of their fourth studio album The Islander last June and are excited about their upcoming tour and the release of their Christmas album.

“I grew up in a small neighbourhood street called Newfound Lane, in the town of Bay Robert’s Newfoundland. On this street there lived a tight knit group of neighbours, who regularly got together to celebrate each other’s birthdays and anniversaries. Years ago, a tradition was started at Christmas time to go around the neighbourhood and visit each house, taking the time to have a drink, some food, and to spin a few yarns at each stop along the way,” said Mercer in a press release.

The tradition of the neighbourhood rounds, continues today and Mercer has written the title track of the album to not only keep the tradition alive, but to remind people to come together this holiday season.

“It is my hope that in the spirit of the season, despite this tumultuous world that we live in, that people can come together. Visit your neighbours, check in on a friend that you haven’t spoken to in a while, and most importantly, make time for family,” said Mercer.

The album features a mix of original songs and Christmas songs that Mercer grew up listening to on the east coast.

Tickets for the show are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, if available and are available on the bands website, at www.codgonewild.com/shows. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.. Visit www.codgonewild.com for more info, to order your copy of the album, and to see a full listing of tour dates.

