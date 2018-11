CLASSMATES REUNION Richard Otke, left, Veronica Cherneski and Hugh Harper gathered in Summerland recently. The three were classmates in Roblin, Manitoba in 1962. This is the first time they have been together in 56 years. (Photo submitted)

Former students from Roblin, Man. now living in Summerland, Penticton and Winfield

On Oct. 22, former classmates Veronica Cherneski of Penticton and Hugh Harper of Winfield gathered at the home Richard Otke in Summerland.

The last time the three were together was 56 years ago. It was the last day of school, in Mrs. Burrell’s Grade 9 class, at Goose Lake Collegiate, Roblin, Manitoba in June, 1962.

