file photo

Christmas music night planned for Kelowna

Hear the Music Night: Christmas will be in Kelowna Dec. 14

Everyone is welcome once again for a night of magical Christmas songs at Hear the Music Night.

The worship concert series includes a very special annual Christmas concert, and this year you can attend in either Kelowna or Vernon. JUNO Award nominee and Christian recording artist Jon Buller and his talented band will lead a night of favourite holiday carols and worship songs.

These concerts will feature local harpist Aaron Ord, and a children’s choir in partnership with Vernon Christian School.

“We wanted to include kids from the community because the holidays are a time when we are called to hope. It’s the joy on the faces of the young ones, and their sense of anticipation that we need to rub off on us – and it does. We can all use some of that child-like faith,” said Buller

Hear the Music Night has a long standing relationship with the Vernon Performing Arts Centre, and will be back there again for Hear the Music Night: Christmas, in Vernon on Sunday, Dec. 16. For the first time, Hear the Music Night: Christmas will also happen in Kelowna at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Friday, Dec. 14. Both events are free, and start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

“It’s a pretty special line-up this year, with some of my favourite musicians from the community joining us. I’m loving creating the set-list too. We’ve chosen some beautiful songs to feature, but I think my favourite thing is making sure there are plenty of classic carols for people to sing along to,” said Buller

With a history in Vernon going back 12 years, Hear the Music Night is known for being a place where people can engage in a community of faith that may have many differences, but are united by their desire to lift up the name of Jesus. With an energetic band that is multigenerational and multidenominational, Buller leads with contagious passion.

For the first time ever, Hear the Music Night will be livestreaming the entire concert online. Everyone is encouraged to tune in online at htmministries.com/livestream at 7 p.m. to virtually join the crowd.

As a registered charitable organization, Hear the Music makes this event free to the public, and contributes a portion of the offering collected to the Upper Room Mission in Vernon, and Kelowna’s Gospel Mission. Everyone is encouraged to bring a donation of a pair of mittens or gloves, which will be donated to the missions in each city.

