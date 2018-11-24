Children’s Christmas Faire returns to Lakeside school on Sunday.

The former Kelowna Waldorf school hosts the winter festivities.

The Lakeside School Children’s Christmas Faire and Market returns.

On Sunday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 429 Collett Road, Lakeside school, formerly the Kelowna Waldorf school, will transform into a magical world of wonder for families. Admission is free!

Children’s events include candle dipping, puppet shows, sword making, a wishing well, maple taffy pull, a cookie house and a children’s market.

Visitors can get their Christmas shopping started at the vendor’s market, which will feature a variety of handmade and locally designed products from independent vendors.

The CrAsian food truck will join to host an organic pop up in a bistro with organic soups, and baked goods. Level Ground organic coffee, ChaiBaba Tea, and Sajiva Kombucha will also be available.

Most Read