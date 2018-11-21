This photo provided by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation shows Snoopy and Charlie Brown from Charles Schulz’s timeless "Peanuts" comic strip in their big-screen debut in a CG-animated feature film in 3D, "The Peanuts Movie." The movie releases in U.S. theaters Nov. 6, 2015. (Blue Sky Animation/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation via AP) This photo provided by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation shows Snoopy and Charlie Brown from Charles Schulz’s timeless “Peanuts” comic strip in their big-screen debut in a CG-animated feature film in 3D, “The Peanuts Movie.” The movie releases in U.S. theaters Nov. 6, 2015. (Blue Sky Animation/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation via AP)

A Charlie Brown Christmas comes to Kelowna for a Holiday treat

The Peanuts classic comes to life again Dec. 6 to 16

New Vintage Theatre presents a stage version of the classic Peanuts story A Charlie Brown Christmas, everyone’s favorite holiday classic, Dec. 6 to 16 at Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Created by Charles M. Schulz, based on the television special, will be directed by Danny Tagle with Music Direction by Lyndsey Wong and Neville Bowman’s Jazz Trio. The play stars local favourites including Blake Wilkins, Corey Hendricks, Megan Edwards, Hailey Sabourin, Graham Daley, Joelle Neufeld, Kendra Hesketh, Kevin Morrison and Kyla Ricard with young cast of creative kids.

Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of the season. A Charlie Brown Christmas is truly a present the whole family can enjoy. Adapted from Charles M. Schulz’s timeless story, this holiday treat features the unforgettable music of Vince Guaraldi, as well as beloved holiday carols performed by the Peanuts characters. There’s no better way to discover the magic of the season.

RELATED: Kinky Boots musical more than just a show

Peanuts is a syndicated daily and Sunday American comic strip written and illustrated by Charles M. Schulz that ran from Oct. 2, 1950, to Feb. 13, 2000, continuing in reruns afterward. The comic strip is among the most popular and influential in the history of comic strips, with 17,897 strips published in all, making it “arguably the longest story ever told by one human being”.

RELATED: Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

A Charlie Brown Christmas premiered on CBS on Dec. 9, 1965. The road to television was not an easy one, and the premiere was preceded by a sense of dread from the network. The program was contradictory to all the trends at the time — no laugh track, a jazz score and featuring a voice cast of children. Most people expected it to be a disaster, but those people were very wrong. A Charlie Brown Christmas was a ratings smash hit (over 15 million households tuned in — nearly half of the television sets in the US), and went on to win both an Emmy and the Peabody Award. It is now broadcast every year.

Tickets for this much anticipated musical, running Dec. 6 to 16 at The Mary Irwin Theatre, are at www.rotarycentreforthearts.com

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kinky Boots musical more than just a show
Next story
Elf the musical comes alive at the Kelowna Actors Studio

Just Posted

Central Okanagan school trustees ponder future of Rutland Middle School

Planning and facilities committee to weigh in on frustrating lack of progress

Kelowna RCMP look for suspects of Rutland break-in

Police are looking for two suspects after man was found with blood on his hands and face

Work on revamp Rutland Transit Exchange in Kelowna now complete

The transit exchange and extension of Shepherd Road will open Saturday says city hall

Movie-making in Kelowna

Film crews will be shooting scenes around the city for a new movie until early December

Elf the musical comes alive at the Kelowna Actors Studio

The musical begins Dec. 5

Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Trudeau government ready to legislate employees back to work after five weeks of rotating strikes

Investigation into B.C. legislature officers began in January

RCMP brought in months after former prison administrator started

Legal challenge filed over high-stakes competition to design $60B warships

The federal government had originally said it wanted a “mature design” for its new warship fleet, which was widely interpreted as meaning a vessel that has already been built and used by another navy.

‘There has to be accountability’: victims of sterilization demand action

Morningstar Mercredi says she woke up from a surgery at 14 and immediately broke down when she discovered the baby she once felt inside of her was gone.

Ottawa’s fall update features $16B competitiveness response to U.S. tax reforms

Bill Morneau had faced pressure to lower the corporate tax rate in response to major tax and regulatory reforms in the U.S.

BC Ferries sees net earnings of $90M in second quarter

Net earnings are down as a result of lowering fares, adding more sailings to meet customer demand according to report

10 years for B.C. man who killed girlfriend with hammer, burned her body

Ryan Armstrong claimed in Chilliwack court to victim’s family the drug-addled crime was an accident

Koi-munching otter avoids trap in Vancouver Chinese garden

Park staff have set up a trap with chicken and smeared a mat with fish oil, so far to no avail

Lower Mainland suspect identified in fatal northern B.C. hit and run

Suspect and seven other individuals believed involved located on Haida Gwaii

Most Read