Voter turnout dips in Kelowna-Lake Country

Preliminary results show turnout dropped from 70 per cent in 2015 to 68 per cent in 2019

Voter turnout in Kelowna-Lake Country dropped slightly from its peak in the 2015 federal election, but was still above-average.

Yesterday, 67.8 per cent of registered voters turned out to cast a ballot compared to 70.6 per cent in 2015, according to Elections Canada’s preliminary numbers, which does not include electors who registered on election day.

Breaking those numbers down, 67,865 cast a ballot out of 99,992 registered electors.

Conservative MP-elect Tracy Gray garnered the most votes with 31,037 or 45.7 per cent of the popular vote, unseating incumbent Liberal MP Stephen Fuhr, who earned 22,150 votes (32.6 per cent).

The NDP’s Justin Kulik earned 8,229 votes (12.1 per cent), Green Party’s Travis Ashley received 5,025 votes (7.4 per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada’s John Barr finished the night with 1,208 votes (1.8 per cent). Independent candidates Daniel Joseph and Silverado Socrates also received 151 (0.2 per cent) and 65 (0.1 per cent) votes respectively.

On the national stage, nearly 66 per cent of eligible electors turned out to vote, considered average for Canadian federal elections. Just under 18 million of the 27 million registered voters cast their ballots.

A record-breaking 4.7 million of those votes were cast during advance polling over Thanksgiving long weekend.

In 2015, 68.5 per cent of eligible voters took part in the federal election – the highest turnout in the last two decades.

