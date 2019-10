All seven Kelowna-Lake Country candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

Unsure who to vote for? Want to know more about your local candidates? Black Press Media has you covered with profiles of all seven for Kelowna-Lake Country.

Travis Ashley – Green Party

John Barr – People’s Party of Canada

Stephen Fuhr – Liberal Party

Tracy Gray – Conservative Party

Daniel Joseph – Independent

Justin Kulik – NDP

Silverado Socrates – Independent

