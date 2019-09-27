UBCO all-candidates forum to focus on the environment

The event is set to take place on Oct. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m

The environment will be the focus of an all-candidates forum for Kelowna-Lake Country next week at UBCO.

Organized by UBC Okanagan’s Institute for Biodiversity, Resilience and Ecosystem Services, election hopefuls will be on campus for a question and answer session on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the schools Arts and Sciences building (room ASC 140).

The forum will feature four questions being asked to each candidate — the same being asked of candidates across Canada that day and provided by 100 Debates on the Environment.

The 100 Debates project is a non-partisan initiative with the goal to bring climate change and environmental policy issues to the forefront of the election.

After those questions, candidates will address locally focused topics and there will be time for audience questions near the end.

The forum’s moderator will be former Global Okanagan news anchor Rick Webber.

The event is open to the public but registration is required. You can register for the event at 100debates-kelownalc.eventbrite.ca.

