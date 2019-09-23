Trudeau attacks Scheer, Harper, Ford in first federal salvo for Ontario

Liberal leader targets three big conservative rivals in second full week of campaign

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau fired the first shot in Monday’s battle for vote-rich Ontario by telling its voters not to ”double down” on a Conservative government after they elected Doug Ford as premier.

Trudeau used a new promise of a national pharmacare program to portray Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer as a faithful Ford follower who won’t defend their interests in fighting for better access to doctors, drugs or mental health counsellors.

And he branded that as an attempt to take the country back to the era of former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, deriding his “trickle down” economics that he said “failed” Canadians.

Trudeau was erecting a virtual troika of Conservative bogeymen after last week’s shocking blackface controversy in which his brand, and his re-election chances, took a major hit with the emergence of images of him in black or brown makeup at costume events before he entered politics.

The images dominated the campaign, offending many and raising questions about the Liberal leader’s judgment.

Trudeau has repeatedly apologized, saying his dressing up was racist, but has asked Canadians to judge him on his record.

On Monday, he positioned himself as a defender of public health who will stand against Conservative cost-cutting.

“The question becomes for Canadians: who do you want negotiating with Doug Ford when it comes to your health?” Trudeau said in Hamilton.

Trudeau repeated that line, using it as a mantra to frame himself as the best defender of Canada’s sacrosanct public health care system regardless of his past conduct.

“That is the choice people are facing: whether we continue to move forward, or we go back to the Harper years by doubling down on Conservatives who believe in cuts.”

Scheer and Trudeau are each hoping to discover a bountiful crop of support as they focus Monday’s federal campaign efforts on the densely populated suburbs north of Toronto and the rest of the so-called Golden Horseshoe.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Leader Elizabeth May take their undercard battle to Atlantic Canada. In Bathurst, N.B., Singh introduced Daniel Theriault as the party’s ”star candidate” in the riding of Acadie-Bathurst that former NDP MP Yvon Godin held for about 18 years before the Liberals took it in the 2015 election. May is scheduled to make an announcement in Fredericton.

Monday was Trudeau’s second straight day courting suburban family voters; he spent Sunday in Brampton, Ont., promising the picket-fence crowd a big-ticket tax cut worth billions and a 25 per cent reduction in their cellphone bills.

Scheer, meanwhile, arrives in the suburban community of Vaughan, Ont., after a visit to Prince Edward Island, where he made a commitment of a different kind: a pledge to veterans to personally oversee efforts to reset the Conservative party’s relationship with Canada’s ex-soldiers.

The Canadian Press

