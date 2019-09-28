Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. (The Canadian Press photos)

Scheer to visit oil-services company in Edmonton as Singh lingers in B.C.

Alberta is very friendly ground for the Conservatives but Edmonton has a few seats the Tories don’t hold

Andrew Scheer takes his Conservative election campaign to an Edmonton oil-industry company today.

He’s visiting FourQuest Energy, a firm that specializes in nitrogen cooling and cleaning services, where he’s promising to make a policy announcement.

Alberta is very friendly ground for the Conservatives but Edmonton has a few seats the Tories don’t hold and would love to grab: two won by Liberals in the last election, and one by retiring New Democrat MP Linda Duncan.

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh is to make a transit announcement aboard a ferry from Victoria to Vancouver on the fifth straight day he’s spent in B.C.

After that, he’s sitting down for a public talk with the popular Indian-Canadian poet Rupi Kaur.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is taking a day off from the campaign trail, and both Green Leader Elizabeth May and People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier are at local events in their home ridings in B.C. and Quebec.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau, Scheer navigate climate marches that dominate federal campaign

Just Posted

Okanagan family displaced by house fire given donation to go toy shopping

House of Dwarfs Daycare and Vernon Teach and Learn have each chipped in $300 for new toys

Warriors fall in Penticton as early season struggles continue

Meanwhile, Penticton stays hot as the Vees remain undefeated on the season

Snow hits Big White, more expected over weekend

The resort reported a first snowfall of the season of 2 cm Friday

Highway 97 slow due to collision near Ethel Street

Ethel is completely blocked off at the intersection and Harvey has been reduced to one lane

Two cows on the loose in Lake Country

The runaway cows were spotted near Carion Road in Lake Country

Researchers find genetic link in rare reaction to pet germ

Capnocytophaga (cap-noh-seye-TOE’-fah-gah) is a germ human and dog mouths

Citizens describe subduing knife attacker on Baker Street

Two Nelson men describe their part in last week’s stabbing

VIDEO: Canada to play for gold at world indoor lacrosse championship in Langley

Once again, they face Iroquois team

Police confirm alleged threat to Princeton Secondary School was ‘nothing’

Princeton RCMP have completed their investigation into an alleged threat against staff… Continue reading

Scheer to visit oil-services company in Edmonton as Singh lingers in B.C.

Alberta is very friendly ground for the Conservatives but Edmonton has a few seats the Tories don’t hold

B.C. premier says it’s time to add value to province’s forestry products

Instead, the focus needs to be on the renewable resource over the long term, Horgan said

Grown-ups mock children because world view threatened: Thunberg

Activist Greta Thunberg responded to attacks on campaign as students take part in global protests

B.C man, driving legally blind without licence, gets two years for fatal crash

Driver lost licence, declared legally blind in 2001

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

Most Read