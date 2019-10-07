PPC signs vandalized again in Kelowna

Both PPC candidates in the Kelowna area have had their signs vandalized calling them ‘fascists’

A vandalized sign in the Glenmore area of Kelowna. (Contributed)

The People’s Party of Canada has again had its signs vandalized in the Kelowna area.

At least three signs for Kelowna-Lake Country candidate John Barr have been spraypainted with the word “fascist?”

This comes after an incident on Friday morning saw 3 signs of Barr’s Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola counterpart Allan Duncan had his signs tagged in the same way.

This is the fourth incident of signs being spraypainted in the Central Okanagan since the campaign began.

Capital News has reached out to Barr for comment on the issue but he did not immediately respond.

READ MORE: ‘Fascist’: Vandals strike People’s Party of Canada election signs in West Kelowna

READ MORE: More election campaign signs vandalized in Kelowna

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.