North Okanagan boy Mel Arnold’s ‘biggest little supporter’

While other kids were reading Dr. Seuss, Alex Mulder was studying Canada’s prime ministers

Alexander Mulder, 10, adjusts the big screen at Mel Arnold’s campaign office to show local election results Monday night. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

At just 10 years old, Alexander Mulder knows more about politics than most adults.

The Vernon youth has long been interested in how his country and community are governed and has worked closely with MP Mel Arnold — who was re-elected Monday night.

“He’s my biggest little supporter,” Arnold said following his victory, which will see him serve a second term as the Member of Parliament for North Okanagan-Shuswap. “He’s been here with us since 2014.”

Mulder even got to tour Parliament Hill last year, sitting in the house, checking out the library and more.

“I really like how there’s a system of government and I like how it works,” said Mulder, who is just starting to learn about how politics works in school, but already, he could probably teach the class.

The Okanagan Landing Elementary student took the day off school Monday to volunteer with Arnold’s campaign team during election day.

And as the poll results rolled in, there was Mulder closely watching the Conservative victories and losses.

The biggest upset for the young man was in Milton, Ont.

“Lisa Raitt was the deputy leader of the Conservative Party and she didn’t get in,” Mulder said, in between restocking the cooler with water.

According to his dad, Wilf, he has always shown a keen interest in politics.

Arnold recalls one Christmas break, when Mulder and his family were looking for something to do.

“So they went to the library and the book he chose to read was about the Prime Ministers of Canada.”

Mulder responds: “That was three years ago.”

