Norway-based Cermaq is preparing to deploy a new ocean-based closed containment salmon pen design in B.C. (Cermaq Canada)

Liberal Party salmon farm pledge ‘destructive,’ industry group says

Justin Trudeau platform calls for ‘closed containment’ by 2025

B.C. and Canadian salmon farm industry groups are blasting a Liberal Party election promise to shift to “closed containment” as “reckless” and a threat to 7,000 jobs on the B.C. coast.

The Liberal pledge is for B.C. only, and doesn’t apply to steelhead, shellfish or other farmed species besides raising Atlantic salmon that is the backbone of the B.C. industry. It calls for the transition to be made by 2025, a timeline industry representatives say contradicts work that has been done.

The move is “destructive, careless and flies in the face of making decisions about aquaculture based on science and facts,” John Paul Fraser, executive director of the B.C. Salmon Farmers Association, said Tuesday.

“At a time when leaders should be focusing on climate change and climate action, the Liberal Party is looking to shut down the seafood farming method with the lowest carbon footprint and suggesting a transition to a technology that depends on manufactured energy.”

Fraser added that the party policy “disrespects” the policy work done in the past year by Jonathan Wilkinson, the B.C. MP and minister for Fisheries and Oceans Canada who has worked with the industry on a transition plan. Fraser said the industry was specifically assured by Wilkinson there would be no arbitrary timeline imposed on new technology.

RELATED: B.C. reaches Indigenous inspection deal for salmon farms

RELATED: Cermaq to bring new closed containment salmon pens to B.C.

Tim Kennedy, CEO of the Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance, representing fish farmers in Ontario, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, called it a “reckless policy, not grounded in science, and will threaten good middle-class jobs across Canada.”

Aquaculture is the top agricultural product by by value in B.C., and the national alliance says it supports 26,000 jobs across the country.

The pledge for B.C. is the last paragraph of a “healthy oceans” section of the Liberal platform, which promises that a re-elected Trudeau government will “move forward with more investments in marine science and fighting invasive species, and will work with coastal communities, Indigenous communities and others to better protect fish stocks and marine habitats from changes resulting for climate change.”

B.C. led discussions with Indigenous communities and salmon farm operators in the Broughton Archipelago region off the north end of Vancouver Island that will lead to up to 17 salmon farms closing in the region by 2023. The plan, announced in December 2018 by Wilkinson, Premier John Horgan and representatives of Cermaq Canada, Mowi (formerly Marine Harvest) and local Indigenous leaders, includes a new inspection regime that could see seven of the farms keep operating.

The Broughton region has been a target for international protests for many years, joined in recent years by the Sea Shepherd Society and local celebrity Pamela Anderson.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Liberals, Tories, NDP stay in comfort zones as campaign hits halfway mark
Next story
Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates discuss climate change

Just Posted

Ride-sharing services expected to begin in Kelowna in the new year

The province has received nine appliations from ride sharing companies in the Central Okanagan

House fire, downed power lines reported in Peachland

Emergency crews are responding to house fire on Brent Road off of Highway 97

Warriors’ new faces hopeful to make an impact after tough season start

West Kelowna fell to Penticton over the weekend and travel to Salmon Arm Tuesday night

September wettest month of the year so far in Kelowna

The City of Kelowna received 40.8 mm of rain in September

First natural gas station for vehicles to open in Kelowna

The gas station will be open 24/7 to the public

Okanagan welcomes international design gurus Arne & Carlos

Pair share inspiration at Asparagus Theatre Oct. 8

Woman with injured ankle rescued from B.C. trail after group leaves her behind

North Shore Rescue in Vancouver says it is ‘extremely concerning’

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates discuss climate change

Forum in Keremeos addressed environmental issues

Kelowna couple showcase work at Vernon art gallery

Headbones Gallery features Diane and Johann Feught

Liberal Party salmon farm pledge ‘destructive,’ industry group says

Justin Trudeau platform calls for ‘closed containment’ by 2025

Mother, young children struck while crossing street near Surrey City Hall

Surrey RCMP say the mother and her two daughters were taken to hospital with minor injuries

Cleanup of bankrupt dump on Penticton Indian Band reserve could cost well over $1 million

RDOS staff say household tax required if $3.5 million in tipping fees waived as requested

Vancouver hotel sues striking employees for ‘intolerable’ noise

Union has been picketing since Sept. 19

RCMP put brakes on notorious Okanagan driver

‘Okanagan Bob’ slapped with licence suspension, hefty fines

Most Read