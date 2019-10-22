‘Issue-by-issue parliament’: Expert says Liberals need to placate NDP to be effective

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur wave to supporters on stage at NDP election headquarters in Burnaby, B.C. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

All things considered, the Liberal Party should be happy the held onto power Monday night, according to a political science lecturer at Simon Fraser University.

Stewart Prest said given the scandals that seemed to dominate the news cycle for Justin Trudeau and his party, it’s impressive they held onto power at all.

“But they do need to come away from this realizing that something has to change,” Prest said.

The Liberals picked up 157 seats on Monday, down 27 from 2015.

While some experts have pointed to the Liberals’ wishy-washy position on climate change, where they bought a pipeline but kept carbon taxes, as the reason for their downturn, Prest disagrees.

In a campaign that’s been described as nasty throughout, the Liberals provided plenty of non-policy targets.

“Where the party got into trouble was the string of scandals. Every government collects baggage along the way but this government collected a lot of it in a very short amount of time,” he said.

But Prest said the Conservatives shouldn’t be too happy with the votes they gained, even though the went up 22 to 121 since 2015.

“Given how vulnerable the Liberals are on SNC-Lavalin, the brownface scandal… the Conservatives couldn’t fully take advantage,” he said.

Scheer was dogged by his own social issues, which started when he did not apologize for a 2001 clip that surfaced of him comparing same-sex marriage to counting a dog’s tail as a leg.

“We saw Andrew Scheer not marching, pointedly, in Pride parades across the country,” Prest noted.

For the NDP, Prest said the votes they lost in Quebec to the Bloc Bloc Québécois are telling.

“The difficult question to ask is whether it had to do with [Singh’s] appearance,” Prest said.

The conversations around it, which included video clips showing people asking Singh to remove, or even cut off his turban so he would look “more Canadian,” point to a country that wasn’t ready to elect Singh.

“I think that started to change, I think people started to really warm up to him but it seemed like it was too little, too late.”

Sessional instructor Cara Camcastle agreed that despite the buzz surrounding Singh, there wasn’t enough momentum to shift the polls.

“I’m not sure how much surging there was – NDP went from 16 to 19 per cent, so I think it was exaggerated,” Cara Camcastle, a political science instructor at SFU, said.

Canadians seemed to view Oct. 21 as a choice between two parties, and the NDP were not one of them, she noted.

Camcastle said that with a minority government in play, both the NDP and the Greens have an opportunity to affect decision making.

“If these smaller parties want to maintain their existence, then this is the opportunity for them to do it,” she said.

But she cautioned against either the NDP or the Greens co-signing too many Liberal policies.

“They’ll have a more prominent role… but at the same time, it’s a dangerous time” for parties that don’t want to sell out on promises made to their supporters,” Camcastle said.

All parties will have to learn to cooperate better than they did on election night itself, she noted, when Trudeau broke with tradition and began his victory speech before the other parties had finished concession speeches.

Prest said that the Liberals will likely bend to NDP pressure on social issues like pharmacare, or even dentacare, before they let go of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

“The pipeline is a sticking point but the NDP will have to make a choice: do they care so much about the pipeline issue they’re willing to withhold support on those other priorities?” Prest said.

“I think there will be a little of a dance and it may be an issue-by-issue parliament.”

