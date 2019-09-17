NDP leader Jagmeet Singh poses with a supporter after speaking during a campaign stop in Sherbrooke, Que., Sunday, September 15, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Housing, children, privacy to feature in leaders’ plans on Day 7 of campaign

Day 7 kicks off with a focus on family policy

Some of the federal party leaders are getting early starts as Day 7 of the federal election campaign begins.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau kicks off in St. John’s, N.L., with an announcement at a parent-and-child centre before heading to Prince Edward Island for a rally at thr farm of longtime Liberal MP Lawrence MacAulay.

At the same time, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is due at a non-profit housing complex in Ottawa for an announcement with a candidate, Emilie Taman, who’s hoping to take a downtown seat away from the Liberals’ Catherine McKenna.

ALSO READ: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Then Singh goes to northern Ontario to hit a plowing match and host a town hall in Sudbury.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is in Winnipeg, making a policy announcement at a beauty school.

His departure to the city was delayed after his chartered plane encountered a mechanical issue.

The Greens’ Elizabeth May is to talk about her party’s plans to protect Canadians’ privacy at the high-tech University of Waterloo.

And Maxime Bernier of the People’s Party is spending a second day in New Brunswick, taking part in a meet-and-greet with a candidate in Fredericton.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier invited to two broadcast debates

Just Posted

Lake Country resident takes gold at 55+ games

Les Gilbert demonstrated a dominant at the men’s singles championship 55+ games

Kelowna city council green lights new park charge

City wants to introduce a new development cost charge to create new parks

Premier hotels team up with Kelowna event for discounted rooms, safe ride home

Taco Vino takes place on Oct. 19 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Kelowna boy returns to school after recovering from possible Xanax OD

RCMP investigation found the drug to be a form of benzodiazepine, commonly known as Valium or Xanax

RCMP seeking assistance to locate missing West Kelowna resident

Kasey-Anne Balaberda was reported missing on Sept. 15

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

Largest driving factor is the province’s complex stumpage system that results in high fees, expert says

Morning Start: more rain, more campaign

Your morning start for Tuesday, September 17th, 2019

Penticton fighter announces pro MMA debut with Battlefield Fight League

Marlan ‘Pretty Boy’ Hall will be taking the ring on Nov. 16 at the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam

Canucks sign Brock Boeser to three-year, US$17.6-million deal

Young sniper will be in Vancouver Tuesday

B.C. forest industry looks to a high-technology future

Restructuring similar to Europe 15 years ago, executive says

RCMP conclude investigation into 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire

Files have been turned over to BC Prosecution Service

B.C. wants to be part of global resolution in opioid company bankruptcy claim

Government says settlement must include Canadian claims for devastation created by overdose crisis

B.C. ends ‘birth alerts’ in child welfare cases

‘Social service workers will no longer share information about expectant parents without consent’

Most Read