Election 2019: Stephen Fuhr — Liberal Party candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country

Stephen Fuhr is running for the Liberal Party in Kelowna-Lake Country

Unsure who to vote for? Want to know more about your local candidates? Black Press Media has you covered with profiles from 11 of the 12 candidates for Kelowna-Lake Country and Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. Over the next week, we will publish two videos a day. The videos will be published in alphabetic order based on candidates’ last names.

The People’s Party of Canada candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola did not respond to an interview request.

READ MORE: ‘This is a business decision’ – Liberal candidate floats idea of strategic voting

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate
Next story
Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

Just Posted

Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It’s not the first time Robert Mallalieu’s views have got himself into trouble

Lake Country works towards improving congestion at Highway 97 and Glenmore

The issue was brought to the attention of the provincial ministers at the UBCM conference

Frosty, sub-zero weather on the way for Central Okanagan

Temperatures are expected to reach below zero tonight and Wednesday

Heat qualify for Canada-wide golf championships after 4th place finish at Okanagan Golf Club

Men qualify, women miss cut at UBCO-hosted inaugural Canada West tournament

Kelowna hosts Indigenous workforce forum

The forum will take place on Oct. 8 and 9

Chic and artsy soiree set for North Okanagan art gallery

Art After Dark returns Oct. 18

LETTER: Questions to ask yourself before the election

Okanagan resident urging voters to consider climate

B.C. university instructor charged with assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement

Julio Viskovich, 38, is facing the six charges, each stemming from an alleged incident in Kamloops

B.C. man’s truck found six years after he went missing

Police say there’s nothing suspicious about the case and foul play isn’t suspected

HERGOTT: Driving with your phone in the cup holder

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses distracted driving fines

Teen tenants of Vernon house fire given gift of music

RJ and J.R. Liebelt don’t feel they’re starting from scratch after losing their worldly possessions

Man breaks two B.C. records at annual pumpkin weigh-off

The secret is good soil and proper nutrients, winner says

B.C. teen creates app to help voters know the issues ahead of Election Day

Laef Kucheran initially created the app when he was just 14

Foundation sticks with familiar face at North Okanagan hospital

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation keeps Kate McBrearty on as executive director

Most Read