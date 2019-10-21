Conservative candidate Tracy Gray wins Kelowna-Lake Country

The Canadian Press declared her the winner around 8:30 p.m.

Conservative candidate Tracy Gray has officially won the local election for Kelowna-Lake Country, according to the Canadian Press.

While election results continue to trickle in, she has enough support to beat Liberal incumbent Stephen Fuhr.

As of 8:45 p.m. Gray had 47.6 per cent of the popular vote ahead of Fuhr who had 32.9 per cent of the vote, according to 40 of 231 polls that have been counted.

“Tracy worked really hard and met thousands of people, walked to many houses and she was always there encouraging the troops” said Hakon Neilson, a supporter waiting to celebrate with Gray at the Ramada Hotel.

“She’s going to do an awesome job in Parliament.”

NDP candidate Justin Kulik sits in third with 10.8 per cent of the popular vote, while Green Party candidate Travis Ashley has 7.1 per cent.

CPC candidate John Barr has so far garnered nearly two per cent, while two independent candidates, Daniel Joseph and Silverado Socrates, all have less than one per cent of the popular vote in the riding.

Gray and Fuhr are not expected to speak to supporters until later this evening.

More to come.

