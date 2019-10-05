Conservative candidate Heather Leung in the Burnaby North–Seymour riding (HeatherLeung.com)

Conservative party boots out B.C. candidate after homophobic comments

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Heather Leung made headlines this campaign

A Conservative candidate in the Burnaby North–Seymour riding has been kicked out of the party after a number of videos surfaced showing her making homophobic comments.

Two videos surfaced on Friday featuring Heather Leung talking rather derogatorily about LGBTQ 2+ rights.

“These homosexual people, they cannot reproduce the next generation… They recruit more people and more people into their camp,” she can be heard saying in a video from 2011 taken by the Burnaby Now.

“Recent media reports have brought to light offensive comments made by Ms. Leung saying ‘homosexuals recruit’ children and describing the sexual orientation of the LGBTQ community as ‘perverted,’” a statement from the party says.

Leung’s forced exit comes after Svend Robinson, who is the NDP candidate in the riding and was Canada’s first openly gay MP – called on Conservative leader Andrew Scheer to kick her out of the party.

“How can Scheer allow Heather Leung to run as a candidate under the Conservative banner when her words show her hatred for LGBTQ2S Canadians?” he asked in a news release Friday.

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Leung made headlines this campaign. Comedian and political satirist Rick Mercer drew attention to a post on her campaign Facebook page last month, showing him and one of his quotes that falsely made him appear to endorse the Tories. A party official said at the time the person who posted it was not involved on the local campaign.

READ MORE: Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

Weeks earlier, another photo was posted to the same Facebook page showing Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau on the edge of a cliff, with his campaign slogan, “CHOOSE FORWARD.”

The deadline for the Conservative Party to register a new candidate has passed.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna-Lake Country candidates talk climate change
Next story
Filmmaker Michael Moore says it was ‘crushing’ to see Trudeau blackface photos

Just Posted

Badly injured cat now fully recovered and awaiting adoption at Okanagan Humane Society

Geronimo was brought in last May, but is now healthy and happy

Rockets grab 1st road win of season in tight victory

Kelowna beat the Prince George Cougars 2-1 Friday night

Lake Country family takes unconventional pets for a stroll

‘They all love each other but they’re stubborn sometimes and need to be carried’

Kelowna-Lake Country candidates talk climate change

Five of the seven local candidates were present at the forum

Major Kelowna residential project unveiled

Busy Baron-Dilworth intersection adjacent to new residential/commercial project

Day 25: Singh visits poisoned Grassy Narrows First Nation, May talks reconciliation in B.C.

Meanwhile Scheer is in Toronto and Trudeau takes a day off the campaign trail

Meet the women who broke B.C.’s pigskin hall of fame ceiling

Mardi Gras dynasty the first women ever inducted into B.C. Football Hall of Fame

Conservative party boots out B.C. candidate after homophobic comments

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Heather Leung made headlines this campaign

Sjögren’s Syndrome support group to meet in Vernon Saturday afternoon

The support group meeting takes place at Bean To Cup at 2 p.m. Oct. 5 and is open to anyone

B.C. cabinet minister resigns as special prosecutor appointed

Jinny Sims accused of questionable visa applications, misusing emails

Mysterious plastic pellets washing up on Vancouver Island traced back to Fraser River source

‘Nurdles’ lead UVic researcher, Surfrider call on province for enforcement

Elizabeth May pledges to plant 10 billion trees by 2050

Federal Green leader introduces further measures to combat climate change

Scheer stuck on dual citizenship while touting tough-on-crime agenda

Conservative leader: ‘It’s not a big deal in Canada for people to have dual citizenship’

Okanagan Community School shares marvel of mentorships

Young girl starts new chapter in life with help with new book

Most Read