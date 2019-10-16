In a statement released Wednesday, Elections Canada estimated 4.7 million people took part in advanced polls ahead of the Oct. 21 federal election. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)

Advanced polls saw 4.7 million Canadians cast their ballots in the 2019 federal election

That’s a 29 per cent increase from advance polling in 2015

The number of people turning out to vote at advanced polls jumped 29 per cent from the 2015 general election.

In a statement released Wednesday, Elections Canada estimated 4.7 million people took part in advanced polls between Oct. 11 and 14.

READ ALSO: Federal Election 2019: Here's how to cast your ballot in Greater Victoria

Chief electoral officer Stéphane Perrault said the increase is partly due to the extended hours. “Canadians [had] more flexibility to use this option,” he added.

In 2015, just over 3.6 million people took part in advanced polls.

READ ALSO: Federal Election 2019: What you need to know

On official election day (Oct. 21), B.C. polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PST. To find more information on electoral districts, candidates and polling places, visit Elections Canada’s Voter Information Service.

In order to vote, you must be a Canadian citizen and be at least 18 years old. Voters must also prove their identity and address in order to cast their ballot.

READ ALSO: Man swinging election sign threatens to kill woman in Oak Bay


