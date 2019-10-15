Elections Canada workers said a polling station in White Rock, B.C., was busy all weekend. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Advance voter turnout up 25% for first two days: Elections Canada

Two million people voted Friday and Saturday

Preliminary data shows a 25 per cent increase in the number of advance votes cast in this fall’s federal election.

Elections Canada said two million people voted on Friday and Saturday, the first two days of advance polls. The agency said this was a 25 per cent jump compared to the first two days of advance voting in the 2015 election.

Workers at a White Rock polling station said Monday that it had been “very busy” all weekend long. Advance voting wrapped up Monday.

The federal election takes place Monday, Oct. 21.

READ MORE: Okanagan woman, 91, votes at advance polls despite broken hip, shoulder and wrist

VIDEO: Trudeau plays defence in Maritimes today while Scheer fights for seats in Quebec

