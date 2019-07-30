YouTube comedy star comes to Kelowna

From the stage of American’s Got Talent to the Kelowna Curling Club a YouTube star is coming to the Okanagan this fall.

Wes Barker, a magician and comedian, who best known for his appearances on MTV’s Greatest Party Stories Ever, Wizard Wars, Netflix, and The Comedy Network is on tour and Kelowna is one of his stops.

Barker once used his magic to pull one over on the legendary Penn and Teller on their CW show Fool Us. He also has more than 60 million views on YouTube. In 2017 Canadian Organization of Campus Activities (COCA) voted Barker variety performer of the year and in 2018 he was voted comedian of the year.

Check out his comedy/stunt/magic show on Sept. 20 at the Kelowna Curling Club. Tickets are $25 each or have dinner and a show for $45.

Tickets go on sale July 31 and are available online at www.trainwreckcomedy.com.

