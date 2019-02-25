Young singers can shine at Children’s Festival in vocal competition

The Lake Country festival will celebrate its 4th anniversary this year

Calling all young singers with stars in their eyes.

Anyone between the 10-years-old and 18-years-old can win a vocal lesson and performance opportunities through the Youth Vocal Competition that will be held in conjunction with the 4th annual Children’s Festival in Lake Country March 2 at the Creekside Theatre.

From 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. young singers will have the opportunity to perform one song using a backtrack or an instrument.

“Solo, duo or group performances are welcome and a sound engineer is available,” states a Facebook post from the District of Lake Country.

“Adjudicators are a mix of professional musicians, pro-adjudicators, and music producers.”

This year the festival has been expanded to house three different sections that will be filled with vendors, performers and inflatables. Stuff Riders will be returning and the fire department will set up an obstacle course.

To register e-mail Jennifer.Boal@hotmail.com

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.