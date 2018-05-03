Jordie Taylor kicks Kyle Sebastian off the ring at the Invasion Championship Wrestling which took place Saturday at Vernon Recreation Centre in support of the Boys and Girls Club and North Okanagan Neurological Association. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Wrestlers play dirty tricks in Vernon

Danger Zone event supports local charities

It was a Danger Zone of tough fights and dirty tricks in Vernon last weekend.

Invasion Wrestling hosted the Saturday event at the Vernon Recreation Complex, which drew a crowd in support of the Boys and Girls Club and North Okanagan Neurological Association.

See related: Wrestlers invade Kelowna and Vernon

The event, which also took place in Rutland, not only provided entertainment but acts as a charity fundraiser.

Started in 2013, the wrestling cards have generated more than $100,000 in donations to local charity groups both in Kelowna and Vernon. Thanks to founders Mike Chisholm and Mike Rizzo.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Tough fights and dirty tricks. Fantastic Dork (Randy Hawkins) gets his hair pulled during the Invasion Championship Wrestling Saturday night at the Vernon Recreation Complex in support of the Boys and Girls Club and North Okanagan Neurological Association. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Previous story
Federation checks in with exhibition

Just Posted

Business is booming in the Central Okanagan

The EDC has releaed their quarterly report and conditions look mostly positive.

Pair found dead in Lower Mainland ID’ed as couple with Vernon ties

The two people discovered dead in Richmond were Keri Smith, 36, and Terrence Peter Smith, 37

Get your onesie on and support CMHA

This May 10 put on a onesie and head down to Stuart Park as part of Mental Health Week

Lake Country park vandalized

A vehicle drove across Beasley Park last night

Peachland ZipZone president marries

Kevin Bennett recently married Gracelyn Bellingan in the Philippines

Rising groundwater aggravates Okanagan flood concerns

Westside landslides example of ground saturation impact

Car collides with house in Vernon

Driver and residents of home uninjured in early-morning incident

Tapping out: B.C. Morse Telegraph Club says goodbye to an era

Club signals its end as elderly telegraphers consign it to history

Anti-Site C petition approved by Elections BC

Opponents want to use law that repealed HST to stop dam construction

Wrestlers play dirty tricks in Vernon

Danger Zone event supports local charities

Vernon gets unplugged, and plays

Annual event underway with loads of activities for kids, teens and even adults

Speedy Vancouver forward Rockets’ top pick

Kelowna selects Trevor Wong 18th overall Thursday in WHL bantam draft

VIDEO: New night vision goggles on B.C. air ambulances could help save lives

$1.7-million investment will eventually outfit all four Helijet helicopters

Blitz to pick up cigarette butts

Vernon joins worldwide event to rid streets of filthy butts

Most Read