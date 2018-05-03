Wrestlers play dirty tricks in Vernon

Jordie Taylor kicks Kyle Sebastian off the ring at the Invasion Championship Wrestling which took place Saturday at Vernon Recreation Centre in support of the Boys and Girls Club and North Okanagan Neurological Association. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

It was a Danger Zone of tough fights and dirty tricks in Vernon last weekend.

Invasion Wrestling hosted the Saturday event at the Vernon Recreation Complex, which drew a crowd in support of the Boys and Girls Club and North Okanagan Neurological Association.

The event, which also took place in Rutland, not only provided entertainment but acts as a charity fundraiser.

Started in 2013, the wrestling cards have generated more than $100,000 in donations to local charity groups both in Kelowna and Vernon. Thanks to founders Mike Chisholm and Mike Rizzo.

