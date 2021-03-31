The Okanagan Print Triennial is on display at the Vernon Public Art Gallery until May 19, 2021.

World’s best prints make their way to Vernon

Okanagan Print Triennial on display with virtual artist talks

Printmaking’s best in the world are coming to town for the Okanagan Print Triennial.

The Vernon Public Art Gallery hosts the fifth international printmaking exhibition along with live virtual artist talks with artists across the globe.

This award-winning project was launched in 2009 as a national open juried print exhibition and this year represents 28 selected artists from 15 countries on display until May 19, 2021.

New to this year’s OPT will be free, live, virtual artist talks featuring a select number of participating artists. Every week, on Tuesdays and/or Thursdays at 7 p.m. a new artist will be speaking live from their home country via Zoom. Due to language barriers and time differences, some of the artist talks will be pre-recorded presentations.

The complete schedule, including Zoom links, can be accessed on the VPAG website, and includes April 1 talk with Australia’s Victoria Bilogan.

“The VPAG is excited to be able to offer this series for viewers everywhere to be able to connect with the artists and the exhibit in a unique way. Many people may not be able to attend in person due to health restrictions. It is our goal that the live artist talks, as well as the virtual aspects of the exhibit, will give viewers a chance to connect with not only the artist but the arts community,” executive director Dauna Kennedy said. “The OPT project enables the VPAG to contribute in a significant way to the discourse regarding contemporary art practices while making it accessible and relevant to the residents and visitors of the North Okanagan.”

The Kelowna Art Gallery and the University of British Columbia Okanagan campus collaborated on the project. With 680 works from 101 artists submitted this year, the jurors carefully selected a strong, curated collection of work that highlights the best in contemporary printmaking. The varieties of printmaking range from traditional to experimental, and include methods such as screen printing, intaglio, relief printing, lithography, and more.

This project would not have been possible without a project grant from the Regional District of the North Okanagan and UBCO’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, as well as the continued support from the Province of British Columbia, and the BC Arts Council.

The VPAG has teamed up with the local Prestige Vernon Hotel and Conference Centre to offer visitors to the exhibition a discounted room rate of $97.99 on standard guestrooms through to April 30, 2021.

READ MORE: Vernon displays March of the Masks

READ MORE: Support keeps Vernon arts groups’ lights on

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Artist ExhibitArts and Entertainment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Yuri Auney’s Yangbin Park, Wave 5, 2019 is one of the works featured in the Okanagan Print Triennial, on display at the Vernon Public Art Gallery until May 19, 2021. (VPAG photo)

Yuri Auney’s Yangbin Park, Wave 5, 2019 is one of the works featured in the Okanagan Print Triennial, on display at the Vernon Public Art Gallery until May 19, 2021. (VPAG photo)

Previous story
Vernon stages final focus on live entertainment
Next story
CBC needs more ‘great Canadian storytelling’ after loss of hit TV shows, say experts

Just Posted

Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon hospital

Three patients test positive; appointments, emergency care unaffected

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
Kelowna General Hospital hit with third COVID-19 outbreak

IH announces new outbreak on hospital’s 4E unit; outbreak on 5B ongoing; 4B outbreak over

Police are looking for witnesses or dash cam footage of a shooting incident in Kelowna on March 29. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses, footage of Monday shooting

The incident took place in the parking lot of Global Fitness Gym on Harvey Avenue

Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis has served as the band's chief since his first of six electoral wins in 1991. (File photo)
Louis returns as Okanagan Indian Band chief

Byron Louis defeats five challengers to earn sixth term as Chief

Ski village at Big White Ski Resort. (Contributed)
Big White mulls lease termination after large party at restaurant turns heads

The ski resort has fired two of its staff members

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

A Vancouver man is facing charges after a video of him using a bike to hit an anti-masker’s car was posted to social media on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Reddit)
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27

B.C.’s fishing, hunting and ecotourism operations are mainly on Crown land, and have been shut down or struggling due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. NDP quietly ‘forgives’ Crown land rent after hikes of up to 300%

Fishing, hunting, ecotourism lodges hanging on in COVID-19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Shari O’Neill thinks mailing rebate cheques for less than $5 is wasteful and will amount to “stale cheques,” a loss of savings for ICBC customers. (Twitter/Shari O’Neill)
‘A colossal waste’: B.C. woman questions why ICBC issued $1 rebate cheque

Shari O’Neill says the corporation should credit rebates less than $5 into customer accounts

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An escort is silhouetted against a window as she poses at a downtown Vancouver apartment, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. An alliance of 25 sex worker rights groups says the Criminal Code violate sex workers’ constitutional rights to security, personal autonomy, life, liberty, free expression, free association, and equality. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Criminal laws violate charter rights of sex workers, advocates say in court challenge

Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform say provisions violate sex workers’ charter rights

The Okanagan Fest of Ale is cancelled for 2021. (File photo)
Okanagan Fest of Ale officially cancelled for 2021

This is the second year the local beer festival has been cancelled

Kyle Gianis the victim of Monday's shooting.
Shooting outside Kelowna gym gang-related

Kyle Gianis is said to have survived two other targeted shootings in the Lower Mainland

Most Read