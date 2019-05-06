World of Dance Live Tour to stop in Kelowna

The hit series will stop in Kelowna Oct. 7

NBC’s hit series, World of Dance has announced the Canadian leg of its wildly spectacular third annual touring spectacular, The World of Dance Live Tour.

This tour will feature the best dancers from across all genres incorporating both local and national talent, embarking on a multi-city tour that will bring the excitement and creativity straight from the television show to a live stage.

READ MORE: Rock band camp fosters next generation of Kelowna musicians

READ MORE: Okanagan College students set out to draw up animation careers

The dance competition series is a 13 episode series from Universal Television Alternative Studio and Nuyorican Productions gives dancers the platform to showcase their talents and the opportunity to receive a life-altering grand prize of $1 million.

The World of Dance Live Tour offers breathtaking dance skills which represent the spirit of originality, expression, and dedication. The tour consists of engaging and interactive 90-minute dance showcases which include the hottest stars from the television show as well as dance icons from YouTube, along with ticket packages that include special talent meet and greets and autograph sessions.

The tour will stop in Kelowna at Prospera Place Oct. 7 tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek’s Emmy Award comes with ovation

Just Posted

World of Dance Live Tour to stop in Kelowna

The hit series will stop in Kelowna Oct. 7

Apartment fire in Kelowna caused by air conditioner

There were several items up against the air conditioner

Sunshine expected for much of the Okanagan this week

Environment Canada is predicting clear skies and warm temperatures this week.

‘Not your mom, not your milk’: VegFest speaker talks dairy industry

Vegan activist Gillian Walters is one of the presenters who will speak at VegFest on May 26

Rock band camp fosters next generation of Kelowna musicians

Rockin’ in the Sun Bandcamp fosters kids’ creativity

A healthy baby boy for Prince Harry and Meghan

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

Experts hunt for reason why 41 died in Moscow plane fire

The plane, an Aeroflot SSJ100, was carrying 78 people, including five crew members

UPDATE: Former Hudson Bay Mountain Resort CEO among 3 dead after plane crash near Smithers

BC Coroners Service has confirmed they are investigating three fatalities

B.C. tourist who visited Seattle diagnosed with measles prompts warning

Officials say the man travelled to the Seattle area in late April

Police recover body of university student who drowned in North Thompson River in Kamloops

RCMP say the 23-year-old man’s family lives in India

B.C. VIEWS: Forest industry revitalization looks like the opposite

Caribou protection, forest tenure restriction, increasing stumpage

As U.S. lowers auto emissions standards, Canada is at a fuel efficiency crossroads

The federal government has started to give away money to encourage people to buy electric cars

Green party targets use of tax money for political attack billboards in B.C.

Weaver is calling for a ban on political attack billboards blaming Horgan for a spike in gas prices

Senator says solitary-confinement bill will make some conditions worse in Canadian prisons

Currently, inmates in segregation are restricted to two hours a day outside their cells

Most Read