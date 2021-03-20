Winners announced in provincewide Indigenous youth ‘gratitude’ art contest

The winners’ artwork from the Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest will be turned into thank-you cards for the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society. (Submitted)

Six Indigenous youth were chosen for their artistic talents as part of a provincewide art contest.

The Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest, put on by the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society (FVACFSS), was open to all B.C. Indigenous children and youth between the ages of three and 19.

The kids were asked to express what they are thankful for via artwork and FVACFSS recently announced the winners.

“The art of the children and youth is inspiring and reminds us there is much to be grateful for, and we are grateful for their gifts of artistry,” said Marion Mussell, board of directors president.

More than 90 pieces of art were submitted and the winning entries were voted by a panel of elder advisors and board of directors members.

“We could feel the heart and spirit that went into the many submissions we received,” said Penny Trites, executive director staff and community relations. “The art the children and youth produced was so uplifting.”

One youth said she was “grateful for mother nature and the land we live on,” while another sketched a portrait of her great-grandmother.

The winners’ artwork will be made into thank-you cards for the agency, as well as displayed in the agency’s locations in the Fraser Valley. The winners also received cash prizes.

Here is the list of winners:

Ages 3 to 12

First Place: Summer-Quill, 12; Second Place: James, 8; Third Place: Taya, 12.

Ages 13 to 19

First Place: Miranda, 16; Second Place: Angel, 16; Third Place: Sebastien, 14.

Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children & Family Services Society is a fully delegated Indigenous Agency providing programs and services to Indigenous children and families on and off reserve within Stó:lō Territory in the Fraser Valley. These programs and services are created and executed with special attention on strengthening culture and identity. FVACFSS focuses on keeping families together, reintegrating children back with their families and discovering and strengthening cultural connections.

 

