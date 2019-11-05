Mark Crawford, who plays Brett, and Paul Dunn as Drew, play multiple characters in the comedy Bed and Breakfast Nov. 12 at the Performing Arts Centr. (Arts Club Theatre photo)

Will these big city boys face friction in small Okanagan town?

Comedy Bed and Breakfast plays at Performing Arts Centre

A charming comedy about being out and finding home is taking the Vernon spotlight.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Arts Club Theatre Company’s (Misery, Onegin) production of Bed & Breakfast, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, starting at 7:30 p.m. Bed & Breakfast is the first show in the 2019/20 SPOTLIGHT Theatre Series.

When Brett inherits a family estate, he and his partner Drew, move to a quiet little tourist town to set up a B&B. The young couple faces the challenges of creating a home in new surroundings and struggle to decide whether to return to their hectic city lives in Toronto or settle into small town life. To make matters even more difficult, the couple experience issues of prejudice while trying to start up their new business and flourish in their new community.

With dozens of characters all portrayed by two actors, Bed & Breakfast is a quick-paced and hilarious show that does not shy away from the hot button topics in our society. Mark Crawford, who plays Brett (and a multitude of other characters), is also the show’s playwright. His first play, Stag and Doe, premiered at the Blyth Festival in 2014 and quickly became one of the most-produced Canadian plays of the decade. Bed & Breakfast premiered in 2015 at the Thousand Islands Playhouse, where it broke box office records and went on to have multiple productions all over Canada.

The Arts Club Artistic Director, and director of this production of Bed & Breakfast, Ashlie Corcoran says “[the actors] use a form of theatre called vocal masque, an athletic and physical form of theatre where the actors make sharp shifts in voice and body to help differentiate between different characters. It’s an exciting thing to watch.”

Tickets for Bed & Breakfast are $40 for adults, $37 for seniors and $35 for students. Call the Ticket Seller Box Office at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or go online to www.ticketseller.ca for tickets, subscriptions and more information.

