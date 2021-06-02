Author Lauri Wiberg and artists Nancy Vince have collaborated on not one, but two children’s books under the title A Whimsical Journey. (Contributed)

Author Lauri Wiberg and artists Nancy Vince have collaborated on not one, but two children’s books under the title A Whimsical Journey. (Contributed)

Whimsical journey created by Vernon author, Coldstream artist

Lasting friendship born out of children’s book collaboration

Collective talent, and a chance encounter have led to two North Okanagan residents releasing two children’s books, with a third in the works.

Lauri Wiberg was first introduced to the artwork of Coldstream’s Nancy Vince while shopping at Olive Us in downtown Vernon. Drawn to Vince’s colourful, whimsical folk art displayed in the store, she later signed up for an art class that Vince taught at the Vernon Community Arts Centre.

The result has led to a lasting friendship and business partnership, with the release of the women’s first children’s book, A Whimsical Journey and A Whimsical Journey, Book Two. In the works for next year is a third book called Whimsy Beneath the Waves.

“One thing I have been asked so often over the years is, ‘Have you thought of creating a children’s book.’ My answer always was, ‘I love to draw, but writing does not come easy to me.’ That’s where Lauri came into the bigger picture,” Vince said.

Wiberg, who writes under the pen name, Laurel Ellen, had just released her first children’s book, Hunter’s Super Night, illustrated by her granddaughter, Skye Laurice, before Vince approached her. The rest is history.

A Whimsical Journey features Vince’s artwork and Wiberg’s poetry. Filled with creative pictures, where children are asked questions to find objects found within, Wiberg’s words serve as literary lullabies.

“When we set out to create the book, we envisioned a page or two read to children before bedtime. Each poem is illustrated as a colourful drawing, full of playful peace,” Vince said.

Encouraged by the success of Book One, and recalling the difficult decision of choosing which pictures to omit during the first go around, it seemed logical (and exciting) to publish Book Two.

For more information or to order a copy of A Whimsical Journey, visit www.nancyvince.com.

Most Read