West of Hell photo: Daniel Collins

West of Hell brings progressive thrash metal to Kelowna

West of Hell will be in Kelowna April 24

Vancouver’s own West of Hell is bringing their unique heavy metal to Kelowna.

The band has carved out a name for themselves with their progressive thrash metal sound that guitarist, which Sean Parkinson said makes them stand out of the crowd.

“We experiment with different time signatures. Our songs really take a journey rather than sticking to a more basic song structure. We kind of wander off into different sections and then we come back to our more grounded thrash sound. It makes it more fun to play,” said Parkinson.

The band has never followed others and West Auckland, New Zealand is where it all started. Drummer Andrew Hulme, Ivan Vrdoljak, and Sean Parkinson started practicing together and soon found a bassist in Jordan Kemp and worked hard to create something unique. In Vancouver they found singer Chris Valago and recorded Spiral Empire, a thrash metal based album that was released in 2012. Vrdoljak and Hulme has since left the band and now Kris Schulz and Paul Drummond have stepped in and the band is more driven than ever to connect with their fans.

Now the band has unleashed their sophomore album, Blood of the Infidel, that demonstrates the dexterity.

“This one we wanted to really explore our progressive side. There are a lot more interesting sections in the songs, they are longer and we explore the darker side of our music,” said Parkinson.

West of Hell will be at Munnin’s Post April 24 as part of their The Infidels Canadian Tour.

